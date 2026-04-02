Pokémon Champions Mega Abilities Leak Reveals Overpowered New Forms

A new Pokémon Champions leak has reportedly revealed several new Mega Abilities early, and some of them look incredibly overpowered. While not officially confirmed, the rumored list includes major buffs for fan-favorite Pokémon like Lucario and Zeraora that could shake up the game’s competitive meta.

Pokémon Champion Mega Abilities Reportedly Leaked Early Online

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

The latest Pokémon Home update , and it unfortunately did not include the new Mega Abilities in Pokémon Champions in its files. However, eagle-eyed players have discovered a leak that was posted on an infamous Chinese forum that might have revealed the new abilities early.

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If true, some of the new Mega Abilities are interesting, to say the least. Mega Lucario Z potentially getting Prankster, for example, is a pretty strange choice. On the other side of the spectrum, Mega Zeraora having Speed Boost sounds absolutely broken and would make him really devastating.

For your convenience, here is the rumored full list of the new leaked Pokémon Champion Mega Abilities so far:

Full List of Leaked Pokémon Champions Mega Abilities (So Far)

Mega Baxcalibur – Thermal Exchange

– Thermal Exchange Mega Clefable – Magic Bounce

– Magic Bounce Mega Crabominable – Contrary

– Contrary Mega Darkrai – “enhanced Bad Dreams” (causes sleeping Pokémon to lose 1/4th of max HP instead of 1/8th)

– “enhanced Bad Dreams” (causes sleeping Pokémon to lose 1/4th of max HP instead of 1/8th) Mega Drampa – Drizzle

– Drizzle Mega Dragonite – Multiescale

– Multiescale Mega Eelektross – “Dark Current” (unknown effect)

– “Dark Current” (unknown effect) Mega Feraligatr – Draconize: Converts Normal-type moves into Dragon-type

– Draconize: Converts Normal-type moves into Dragon-type Mega Froslass – Snow Warning

– Snow Warning Mega Glimmora – Levitate

– Levitate Mega Golisopod – Tough Claws

– Tough Claws Mega Lucario Z – Prankster

– Prankster Mega Magearna – Soul Heart

– Soul Heart Mega Meganium – Mega Sol: All moves treated as if harsh sunlight is active.

– Mega Sol: All moves treated as if harsh sunlight is active. Mega Pyrorar – “Thermal Boost” (powers up Fire-Type moves by 1.5x)

– “Thermal Boost” (powers up Fire-Type moves by 1.5x) Mega Raichu X – Electric Surge

– Electric Surge Mega Staraptor – Contrary

– Contrary Mega Tatsugiri – unknown existing ability

– unknown existing ability Mega Zeraora – Speed Boost

Is the Pokémon Champions Mega Abilities Leak Legitimate?

Screenshot: X @CentroLeaks

What makes this leak interesting is that the list was reportedly Game Freak officially revealed the Pokémon Legends Z-A . For example, the leak on the Chinese forum revealed Mega Meganium had Mega Sol and Froslass having Snow days before this was known.

However, tracing back the source of this leak is a bit dicey. Apparently, it popped up on a popular Chinese forum from someone who claims to have worked on the game’s localization. I don’t have to tell you twice that this sounds pretty sketchy.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Then there is the fact that some of the Abilities are really strange. Does it really make sense for Lucario-Z to have Prankster? So that said, take this leak with a major grain of salt. Still, the fact that it accurately revealed some of the Mega Abilities before the official reveal is certainly compelling.

Pokémon Home Datamine Reveals New Mega Abilities

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

The Pokémon Home 4.0.0 update just rolled out to players, and it unfortunately did not include the full list of Pokémon Champion Mega Abilities like many had hoped it would. Still, it did reveal two new Mega Abilities that were previously unknown.

Here are the new Mega Abilities revealed from Pokémon Home:

Mega Excadrill Piercing Drill: When the Pokémon uses contact moves, it can hit even targets that are protecting themselves, dealing 1/4 of the damage that the move would otherwise deal. Everything aside from the target’s protective effects is still triggered.

Mega Scovilian Spicy Spray: When the Pokémon takes damage from a move, it burns the attacker.



Screenshot: X @Light_88_

The full list of Mega Abilities is expected to be leaked any day now from Pokémon Home. Pokémon Champions‘ release date is April 8, which means the Home app will get another patch just before launch for compatibility. So we should get confirmation of whether this leaked list was also accurate or not.