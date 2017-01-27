This Magic Cheese Spread Will Be Your New Favorite Drinking Snack

Cheese, pickled peppers, and mayo are staples of the modern fridge—and pretty versatile ingredients when it comes to snacking.

But thanks to Ashley Christensen of the A.C. Restaurant empire in Raleigh, NC, we have a way to use them to pack as much Southern punch as possible. This pimento cheese is the ideal companion for bread when you’re munched out, watching Netflix, crushing beers, or doing all of the above simultaneously.

Flavor is maximized by charring and pickling the peppers, emulsifying your own mayo, using good cheese, and letting the mixture chill in the fridge until it all comes together in a rich, creamy spread.

These are small, simple steps that you will very happy to have followed the next time you look in your fridge for something to nibble on. Heck, you don’t even need the bread—just whip out a spoon and go for it straight. No shame in that game.