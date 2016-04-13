Zheep’s New Song “Oowee” Is Full of Wordplay but You Better Believe You Can Still Party to It



Photo by Aaron Brown, courtesy of Zheep

Zheep, the Baltimore rapper formerly known as Black Zheep DZ, of the city’s talented Basement collective, is up to some shit. Specifically, he’s getting ready to release his full-length project 20/20 in May. But he’s also up to some general mayhem-causing and tomfoolery-invoking and all-around flexing and the occasional bit of partying and very little bullshitting.

On “Oowee,” the Sanchez-produced banger we’re premiering below, he coasts with a few of his usual wild punchlines (“call me father like Darth Vader / light my blunt with my lightsaber”) and his general sense of rhythmic ease, bouncing along over the hook. But while this is the perfect song to put on at the next party where you need to really amp up the drinking games, there are also some deceptive layers to the way its lines are constructed. Closing out the second verse, Zheep raps, “bitch I’m finna get mad rich / niggas mad ’cause they know I’m right / pigs stop me on that bullshit / and they mad ’cause I know my rights.”

“On this track, I was simply just feeling myself,” Zheep says over email. “I touch base on my legit lifestyle and wanted to make the listeners feel good while listening—give them that feel-good bounce. On the hook though, I was yapping. Like when I step out with my guys and it’s a crazy night, drug transactions (nothing recent), and me and my girl flexing, being bossed up together.

“I just felt like flexing, and everything I mention in the song is all facts,” he adds. “Usually I’m the humble guy, but sometimes you just gotta drag your nuts. It’s always called for—especially on tracks.”

Zheep also made sure to note that there’s plenty to look out for in Baltimore, as we’ve noted before. Let him introduce you to the city and his style below:

