Before You Drop Good Money on Your First Ebike, Know This

Living in the early days of a new product category is fun. You get to see amazing technological strides in only a few years, bursts of new companies that rush for an opening frontier like gold panners, everyone with a wildly inventive and unique idea of how to stand out.

These are still the early days of the ebike industry, and it can be a lot to take in. Here’s what to know as you shop for your next ebike, whether you’re buying your first or looking to replace an earlier ebike from years ago. Everything, from ebike classes to battery safety to types of ebikes, is waiting for you below.

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SHould I buy an EBike Online?

Don’t be put off by the fact that many brands, such as Ride1Up, are largely online brands that sell directly to the public and not in physical stores. While long-established brands like Specialized and Trek have physical locations, I’ve ridden close to hundred ebikes over the years and not noticed any lower quality on those ebikes bought online.

What You Should Know Before Buying an Ebike

California and New York City require that your ebike is certified to a particular standard in order to ensure that it’s not a fire hazard when you’re riding it or charging the battery. These standards are UL 2271, which should be marked on the battery itself, and UL 2849, which will be marked on the bike’s frame or in the user manual.

Both should be advertised by the brand on the product page, so you don’t have to buy it and then cross your fingers. These mean that the ebike and battery have been tested and certified that they won’t burst into flames or injure somebody due to bad engineering.

the lectrix xp4 750 folded up – credit: matt Jancer

What Ebike Class is Street-Legal?

It depends. I know you hate that answer. I hate giving it. But some localities have top speeds, power limits (usually 750W motors), and usage restrictions for ebikes. Most don’t outright ban certain classes of ebikes specifically. They may just say that you can’t ride one on park roads, for example.

New York City became the first major US city to enact speed limits for ebikes, and it’s stuck at 15 MPH. That’s pretty low and altogether uncommon for American cities, though. If you want to know what ebike class you need, consider where you’re likely to ride it.

My recommendation is to ride class 3 ebikes in the street with traffic, and that if you want to ride on sidewalks or bike lanes you should stick with a class 1 or 2 ebike, or at least keep your speed down if you’re on a class 3 ebike in such places. In my experience, a typical non-electric bike cyclist is pedaling at 12-14 MPH. A class 1 or 2 ebike can easily overtake them. A class 3 ebike near its 28 MPH top speed will blow by them, which can be dangerous.

“What are ebike classes?” you may be wondering. We’ve got a story that goes deeper, Ebike Classes Explained, but the gist is that class 1 and 2 ebikes are limited to 20 MPH, after which the electric motor cuts out, although you can still pedal them faster. Class 2 has a throttle for acceleration without pedaling. Class 3 allows for an electrically boosted top speed of 28 MPH.

How Much Does a Good Ebike Cost?

Less than it did even just three years ago; more than you think it should. While the ebike market is beginning to consolidate and mature a little, you should still expect to spend about $1,000-1,500 for a quality ebike that isn’t going to come apart underneath you like an airplane built by The Flintstones.

Specialized Turbo Vado SL2 5.0 EQ in Satin Deep Lake Metallic – Credit: Matt Jancer

The upside is that a $1,500 ebike you can buy today is far nicer than a $2,000 ebike three or four years ago. Batteries integrated cleanly into the frame, rather than just slapped on them with a few bolts like a plastic growth, are commonplace. So are hydraulic brakes, which (like those on your car) provide stronger and more even stopping power compared to old-fashioned cable brakes. Most come with integrated headlights and taillights, full-length fenders to block wet road spray, and rear cargo racks.

These days they’re simply brilliant. Compared to the Covid lockdown era of 2020-2021, when riding an ebike made me feel like a pioneer taking a ride on a wooden plane, today’s ebikes feel much more mature. The market has weeded out a lot of the dodgier brands.

Types of Ebikes

There are loads of ebike types. There’s the eMTB (electric mountain bike) for off-road riders who like to hit the trails, and gravel ebikes for those who don’t foresee bounding over obstacles and remote trails, but still want the ability to tackle gravel trails and light off-roading. Folding ebikes are self-explanatory; you can tuck them under a desk at work or fold them away behind the couch at home if you have nowhere to park them safely at night.

Cargo ebikes are beasts at hauling packages, surfboards, tool boxes, fishing tackle, and passengers, both young kids in bike seats and other adults. Road bikes are high-performance machines, and yes, there are electrified versions of these, too. Think racing bikes, but for the street.

The Specialized Turbo Vado SL2 5.0 EQ isn’t quite a full-on road ebike, as it makes some concessions to practicality, but it’s entirely built around Specialized’s philosophy of making it feel very connected, even analog, to the rider.

But the best all-around, general-purpose ebike for most people is the commuter ebike. Also called the city ebike, these tread a middle ground that makes them suitable for joy riding, trips to work, running errands, and all-weather riding. Unlike most serious road bikes, these often come with headlights and taillights, fenders to block spray from wet roads, and often cargo racks that can hold 35-70 pounds of cargo.

The Aventon Soltera 3 ADV, at $1,700, is a top-notch bike that’s lightweight and unintimidating for those who want a bike that closer to the non-electric bike they’re used to, just with an ability to use electric motor power to scoot to 20 MPH.

Now that you have an idea on how to shop for your next ebike, check out my guide to the Best Ebikes. It has a bit of everything, and we plan to keep it frequently and regularly updated through the last days of summer.