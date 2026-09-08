Toad Venom: The Most Hyped Weed Strain of 2026

Some weed strains get famous because they’re good. Others get famous because everyone on Instagram and X is arguing about who bred them, who stole them, and if the weed in the bag is even the right weed. Toad Venom somehow managed both.

If you pay attention to craft cannabis, you’ve probably seen the frog by now. Toad Venom has spent 2026 bouncing around grower pages, dispensary menus, clone drops, competitions, podcasts, and increasingly confusing online debates about where the strain came from and who actually possesses the “real” cut.

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Calling it popular feels like an understatement. GreenState declared Toad Venom 2026’s hottest strain back in February, while High Times named it one of its strains of the month this summer. Clones have reportedly sold for as much as $5,000, flower bearing the name has commanded stupidly high prices, and now major California brands are getting in on it too.

Welcome to Hot Toad Summer.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

So, What Is Toad Venom?

This is where things already start getting complicated. Toad Venom is most commonly described as a hybrid cross of Animal Face x Sin Mintz. Animal Face brings the gassy, heavy-hitting side, while the Sin Mintz lineage adds sweeter, mintier characteristics. Cannabis-history outlet NuggNotes digs even deeper, tracing that side of the cross to a selected Sin Mint Cookie x Zkittlez-derived male.

The strain is generally associated with Ronin Seeds/West Coast Connoisseurs and Green Dragon, but exactly who deserves credit for which part depends on who you ask. Green Dragon actually reached out to me after hearing I was working on this story and wanted to clarify its role. “We are the ones that found her from seed,” the company told me over Instagram DM.

That lines up with the broad version of the strain’s history: Ronin Seeds/West Coast Connoisseurs was involved in creating the seed stock, while Green Dragon hunted the seeds and selected the standout plant that became Toad Venom. GreenState reported that Green Dragon received roughly 30 seeds and selected one keeper, which at one point became known as “Becky.”

According to Jake of Ronin Seeds/West Coast Connoisseurs, the Toad Venom name came from a pretty simple question: “What’s a sinful animal?”

NuggNotes has documented the strain’s history as a breeding project through West Coast Connoisseurs, Ronin Seeds, 805 Has Fire, Cannapy Builders, and Green Dragon, while noting that numerous growers and operators eventually contributed to what Toad Venom became.

So asking who “created” Toad Venom still doesn’t have one tidy answer. It doesn’t have one clean origin story, or one person who can take all the credit. There are several answers, and everyone has receipts.

But Is the Weed Actually Good?

It would be easier to dismiss all this as hype if Toad Venom sucked. Apparently, it doesn’t.

The descriptions vary depending on the grower and cut—which becomes important later—but Toad Venom generally lands somewhere in the gassy, minty, citrusy, candy-adjacent universe. Green Dragon’s version is seriously heavy, with classic cookie, minty, gassy, and lemon-lime notes.

It’s also a resin-heavy cultivar, which helps explain why Toad Venom quickly escaped the flower jar and entered the concentrate world. Because Toad Venom has gone beyond weed. It has lore.

The Frog Branding is Part of the High

Modern cannabis buyers like to pretend we’re above marketing right up until somebody puts good weed inside a ridiculous frog-emoji-shaped bag. Toad Venom’s bright green toads, strange characters, limited drops, and constant social-media presence gave the strain something most technically excellent weed never gets: an identity people recognize before they even smoke it.

NuggNotes credits Hash Tribe with helping shape much of Toad Venom’s rollout and branding, while Kush Klinik and Big Smoke Bagz helped push it through California’s legacy market. By 2025, there was Toad Venom merch, Puffcon activations, collector jars, and elaborate frog-centric packaging.

There are thousands of cannabis cultivars out there with complicated pedigrees and impressive terpene profiles. Most will never inspire people to collect the packaging. But Toad Venom did. Then scarcity kicked in.

GreenState reported rumors of eighths labeled Toad Venom fetching as much as $120 to $150 in the illicit market, while Green Dragon co-owner Glen S. said he had seen offers of $4,000 to $10,000 per pound on the East Coast. Those obviously aren’t standard retail prices, but they show what happens when scarcity, exclusivity, and hype start feeding one another.

The clone market got even sillier. Earlier this year, Toad Venom cuttings were being sold for $5,000. Five grand. For a plant cutting.

And Then Somebody Sent Out Fake Toad Venom

This is where the story gets extremely inside baseball.

I collaborate pretty regularly with cannabis-history outlet NuggNotes on Instagram, and while I was looking into Toad Venom, they tagged me as a collaborator on a post about the Toad Venom/Frog Poison saga. And it sent me straight down the frog hole.

A business dispute surrounding an Oklahoma cultivation project eventually turned into a fight over who had the right to distribute Toad Venom genetics. One side believed the cut had been legitimately offered as compensation for unpaid money; Jake and West Coast Connoisseurs maintained that the company had only licensed the genetics and didn’t have the authority to give them away. Whether that transfer was actually authorized remains disputed.

But what happened next is much more interesting: The first plant sent out as Toad Venom apparently wasn’t Toad Venom at all. It was Detroit Runtz. And according to NuggNotes, the switch was intentional. The fake cut was propagated, flowered, and even reportedly processed into rosin under the Toad Venom name before people realized something was wrong.

As NuggNotes put it, “the fake-cut episode deepened confusion around its genetics.” No kidding.

Meet Frog Poison

Once people realized the first cut wasn’t actually Toad Venom, the search for the real thing continued. Apparently, another cut believed to be authentic Toad Venom was eventually recovered from backup plant material in Colorado and brought back to California. That material moved through another group of growers and eventually picked up a new name: Frog Poison.

The rename was reportedly both a play on Toad Venom and a jab at the drama surrounding how the cut changed hands. But there’s one big caveat: There doesn’t appear to be publicly available genetic testing proving that Frog Poison is identical to the original Toad Venom keeper. So depending on who you ask, Frog Poison is either the real Toad Venom cut, a related expression, or simply another branch of an already confusing family tree.

Whatever it is, people liked it. Frog Poison went on to win Best Gas at the 2026 Billy Awards in New York. The drama weed won an award.

Toad Venom Has Gone Legit

For all the underground mystique, Toad Venom isn’t only traded through private grower circles anymore.

Green Dragon has been producing the strain for California’s licensed market, distributing Toad Venom to roughly 100 stores in the state. Then this summer, Connected Cannabis Co. released its own limited Toad Venom drop through Embarc, a dispensary retail chain.

That might be the clearest sign yet that Toad Venom has crossed over. A cultivar that built much of its reputation through private cuts, legacy-market drops, social media, and obsessive weed-head lore is now sitting on legal dispensary menus.

The Toad basically escaped and became mainstream.

Is Toad Venom Worth the Hype?

Depends which Toad Venom you’re talking about. If anything, that’s what makes this strain so interesting.

Toad Venom seems to have started with genuinely compelling genetics and a standout plant. Then came talented growers, hash makers, branding, limited drops, absurd prices, fake cuts, renames, accusations, and people arguing over provenance in Instagram and X comments. The confusion didn’t kill the hype, but it made the strain even more desirable.

Plenty of weed gets good reviews. Plenty of breeders release impressive genetics every year. Very little weed develops mythology. Toad Venom has.

By 2026, the question isn’t really whether everyone is smoking the exact same plant that started this whole thing. They probably aren’t. The more interesting question is how one cultivar became valuable enough that people started fighting over the right to call their weed Toad Venom in the first place.

If people are selling $5,000 clones, counterfeiting it, renaming it, fighting over it, winning awards with it, and releasing it through major licensed brands, congratulations: You’ve got the weed strain of the year.

Easy-to-Shop Toad Venom Options

Toad Venom is everywhere now, so I can’t guarantee these are actually it. But here’s an essence of what’s easily available to buy from one of the most reputable online shops, SimplyMary. Plus, VICE readers can get 10% off anything on the site through our exclusive discount link.