What’s Really In Your Vape? Cannabis Oil Types, Explained

Walk into a dispensary looking for a weed vape and the first decision used to be pretty simple: What strain do you want?

Now you might be choosing between distillate, live resin, cured resin, live rosin, liquid diamonds, live diamonds, sauce, full-spectrum oil, and whatever new term got printed on a box this week.

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Some of those words tell you quite a bit about what’s inside. Others tell you how the cannabis was processed. And a few are used loosely enough that the same term can mean different things depending on who made the vape.

That doesn’t mean you need a chemistry degree to buy a cartridge. But understanding the basic differences can tell you why one vape costs $25 while another costs twice that much—and if paying extra actually makes sense for what you want.

“The industry sometimes puts too much emphasis on the extraction method itself,” says Matt Martinez, Chief Product Officer at Heavy Hitters, a California vape brand that has been around for 30 years. Martinez says he doesn’t see distillate, resin, and rosin as a ranking system. Great and terrible versions exist in every category. What matters is the starting cannabis, how it was processed and formulated, the hardware it ends up in and, ultimately, what kind of experience you actually like.

So let’s decode the menu.

Photo Courtesy of Heavy Hitters

Distillate

Distillate is probably what most people picture when they think of a standard weed vape, even if they’ve never paid attention to the word on the package. It’s common, usually pretty potent, and tends to be one of the cheaper options on the menu.

To make it, cannabis is first extracted into a crude oil and then refined further through distillation. Jessie Kater, SVP of Innovation and Technical Manufacturing at Curaleaf and a chemist, explains that the process separates and concentrates the cannabinoids, leaving behind a relatively neutral oil. A lot of the plant’s original flavor and aroma disappears along the way, which is why terpenes are often added back afterward.

That’s also how you end up with such a huge range of distillate vapes. Some are made to taste like familiar cannabis strains, while others lean hard into fruit, candy, or dessert flavors. Since the oil itself doesn’t bring much flavor to the table, brands have a lot of room to play around with what gets added back in.

Distillate also scales well, which helps keep the price down compared with something like live rosin. But Martinez says that doesn’t make distillate the “cheap” or inferior option by default. A well-made distillate vape can still beat a badly made resin or rosin cart.

For someone who wants a strong, consistent vape without paying premium concentrate prices, distillate is still a pretty practical choice. It also makes sense if you’d rather taste mango or blue raspberry than a mouthful of weed.

Live Resin

Live resin is for people who actually want their vape to taste like weed.

The “live” part refers to what happens right after harvest. Instead of drying and curing the flower first, producers freeze it while it’s still fresh, then extract it from that fresh-frozen material, usually using hydrocarbons like butane or propane. Kater says this helps preserve more of the strain’s character, including terpenes and other compounds that can change or disappear during drying and curing.

Randy Reed, VP at ACTIVE, a vape hardware manufactrer, notes that the term “live resin” actually predates the vape boom. Early extractors also used “live” to describe concentrates where THCA crystallized and separated from the terpene-rich portion of the extract, though today the term is mostly associated with fresh-frozen starting material.

That’s why a good live resin vape can taste much closer to the strain it came from. You’re getting more of that fresh cannabis aroma and flavor instead of starting with a mostly neutral oil and building the flavor back in later.

There is a tendency to treat “live” like it means better, though, and Martinez pushes back on that. The weed still has to be good in the first place. The extraction has to be done well and the oil has to be formulated properly. And then it still has to go into hardware that doesn’t ruin it.

Basically, you can freeze shitty weed too and turn it into live resin. But the word “live” on the package isn’t going to magically make it better.

Cured Resin

Cured resin is closely related to live resin, but there’s one major difference: the cannabis gets dried and cured first. The extraction methods can otherwise be very similar. The distinction is what happens to the flower before extraction.

That drying and curing process changes the plant. “Certain compounds are lost or transformed, and the finished flower can express itself differently than it did at harvest,” Martinez says. Reed says curing also shifts the terpene profile, with some of the lighter, more volatile compounds fading while heavier terpenes become more prominent, which can contribute to cured resin’s deeper flavor and aroma.

That makes cured resin particularly interesting for people who enjoy the flavor of properly cured flower. Rather than trying to capture what the plant smelled like immediately after harvest, cured resin captures more of the character that develops after cannabis has gone through the same drying and curing process as the buds you’d buy to smoke. And “cured” shouldn’t be read as a lesser version of “live.” Martinez says some genetics shine when processed fresh-frozen, while others come into their own after a proper cure.

So if live resin is designed to preserve the fresh plant, cured resin is more about preserving the character of finished flower.

Live Rosin

Live rosin is the outlier here because it skips hydrocarbon solvents altogether. Fresh-frozen cannabis is typically washed in ice water to knock the trichome heads loose from the plant material, and that collected hash is then pressed with heat and pressure to produce rosin. Rosin can also be made from dried and cured cannabis or hash, but when you see “live rosin,” the starting material was fresh-frozen.

Kater describes it as the more craft-heavy end of vape production, and that’s a big reason it usually costs more. The process takes a lot of good starting material, the yields can be lower, and some cultivars are simply better suited for hash than others. In other words, part of what you’re paying for is the amount of flower, labor, and time it takes to get relatively little finished oil out the other end.

That doesn’t automatically make rosin the best vape on the shelf, though. Martinez says price and production method shouldn’t be confused with quality, because a great distillate or resin vape can still beat a poorly made rosin product.

Rosin tends to make the most sense for people who already care about hash, solventless extraction, or getting something that feels closer to the plant without running it through the same extraction process as live resin. If none of that matters much to you, the higher price may not either.

Liquid Diamonds

This is where vape terminology starts getting considerably messier. Cannabinoid “diamonds” are real. During extraction and processing, THCA can crystallize into solid structures that look somewhat like—you guessed it—tiny diamonds.

Reed explains that those THCA crystals can be separated from the extract, then melted and decarboxylated into a fluid oil that works in a vape, often with a terpene-rich fraction added back in.

But liquid diamonds is not one universally standardized formula. Those THCA crystals can be processed and incorporated into vape oils in different ways. Kater says the term generally refers to highly purified THCA that’s converted into a liquid THC formulation for vaping, often alongside terpene-rich material.

Martinez also points out that two manufacturers can use the same name for products that aren’t formulated exactly the same way. So seeing “liquid diamonds” on a package tells you something about the type of cannabinoid material involved, but it doesn’t necessarily tell you everything that’s in the cartridge.

That’s a recurring theme in cannabis vapes: the name on the front of the box is the beginning of the explanation, not always the end of it.

What About “Sauce,” “Full Spectrum,” and “Live Diamonds”?

Then you get into all the other words brands like to throw on the box.

“Diamonds” generally refers to crystallized cannabinoids, usually THCA, while “sauce” is typically the terpene-rich portion of an extract. “Full spectrum” usually means the product is trying to preserve more than just THC, including other cannabinoids and terpenes. “Live” at least gives you some information about the starting material, since it generally means the cannabis was used fresh or fresh-frozen rather than dried and cured first.

But “live diamonds” gets trickier, because brands may be using that to describe diamonds paired with live-derived terpenes, fresh-frozen material somewhere in the process, or something slightly different altogether.

That’s part of why vape shopping gets confusing so fast. Martinez points out that some terms describe how something was extracted, others tell you what kind of cannabis went into it, and some are basically just names a company came up with for its own formula.

So if you see one of these phrases on a package, don’t assume you’ve discovered a whole new species of vape oil. Sometimes it’s just another way of describing what’s already inside.

Terpenes Matter, Too

THC percentage might be the number everyone stares at, but terpenes are a big reason one vape tastes like lemon and another tastes like pine, gas, fruit, flowers, or straight-up weed. They’re the aromatic compounds responsible for a lot of what you smell and taste in cannabis, and how they end up in the final oil depends on what kind of vape you’re buying.

With live resin, cured resin, and rosin, some of those terpenes can come directly from the cannabis used to make the extract. Other vapes may have terpenes separated out and added back later, while some brands use botanical terpenes sourced from plants other than cannabis. Kater notes that cannabis-derived terpenes come from cannabis, while botanical versions can come from things like citrus or pine. Martinez adds that the individual terpene molecules themselves can actually be identical either way, so “cannabis-derived” doesn’t always mean the vape is going to taste better.

And more terpenes isn’t always the move. Martinez says some formulations can get harsh or overly aggressive when brands push the concentration too high. So, like THC percentage, a bigger number on the label doesn’t necessarily mean you’re getting a better vape.

The Oil Is Only Half the Vape

You can put great oil into shitty hardware and still end up with a shitty vape.

Kris Sacks, CEO and founder of vape cartridge manufacturer ACMS, says things like the heating element, battery voltage, airflow, and even the size of the holes feeding oil into the atomizer can change how a vape tastes and performs.

Different oils don’t behave the same way either. A thicker oil like rosin may need hardware that allows more material to reach the heating element, while a thinner or more terpene-heavy formulation can require something different. Too much heat can scorch the oil and wreck the flavor. Too little can mean weak hits, clogging, or both.

There’s also a difference between all-in-one disposables and traditional 510-thread carts. Many all-in-ones come with a preset voltage, while some 510 batteries let you adjust the heat yourself. Whether that extra control matters to you is another question, but the hardware absolutely can change what you get from the same oil.

As Sacks puts it, “the oil is only as good as the hardware that it is vaporized through.”

So, Which Vape Oil Should You Buy?

There’s no universal winner here, which is kind of the point.

If you’re looking for something potent, consistent, relatively affordable, or flavor-forward, distillate still makes plenty of sense. If you’re after fresh cannabis flavor and want more of the strain’s character to come through, live resin is probably more your speed.

Cured resin sits in a slightly different lane, capturing more of the flavor and aroma that develops after flower has actually been dried and cured. And if solventless extraction, hash, and that whole side of cannabis culture are important to you, live rosin is probably the category worth spending extra on.

Liquid diamonds are harder to reduce to one recommendation because that label doesn’t mean exactly the same thing everywhere. That’s one where it’s especially worth reading past the giant lettering on the package and finding out how the product is actually formulated.

And don’t just grab whichever vape has the highest THC percentage. Martinez says whether a cart tests at 82% or 92% tells you a lot less than people think. It doesn’t tell you if the starting cannabis was any good, if the oil was made well, if the terpene blend tastes good, or if the hardware is going to do any of it justice.

Figure out what you actually care about first: price, potency, weed flavor, fruity flavors, solventless extraction, strain character, or just getting a reliable vape that doesn’t clog halfway through.

Then pick your oil.