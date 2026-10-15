Microsoft Just Unveiled an XBOX Controller That Actually Fits In Your Pocket

Microsoft, searching for a happy headline in a tide of layoffs for the XBOX division, no doubt, has unveiled the XBOX Nano controller, which is small in every way except for the buzz it’s created since its October 14 reveal. Five inches, 3.5 ounces (and a hair), and $50.

The important thing is that the Nano doesn’t ditch any vital controls in order to achieve its Lilliputian size. It still has all 18 standard control inputs, from buttons to joysticks to triggers, and features a rechargeable internal battery, rather than relying upon replaceable AA’s.

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You can preorder the XBOX Nano on Xbox.com right now for $50, as long as you don’t mind waiting until November 4 to get it.

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“Tiny” is cool and all, but if you actually need a controller right now, you’ve got options.

As a Microsoft device, the Elite Series 2 XBOX Controller doesn’t require a dongle plugged into the XBOX in order to connect wirelessly. Battery life is a damn impressive 35–40 hours, at least as far as Microsoft says. Like a lot of XBOX controllers these days, you can also use it on a PC. Unlike most of them, though, the Elite Series 2 also works with Android and iOS games.

The Razer Wolverine V4 Pro takes on Microsoft’s official peripherals range with swappable rear buttons, a removable faceplate, four swappable magnetic rear buttons, and adjustable triggers. If you like to fine-tune your controller, the Razer is one of the more customizable controllers on the market.

You can get yourself a premium-level XBOX controller without spending more than mid-market prices, as long as you don’t mind the fact that the Razer Wolverine V4 Tournament Edition is wired to the XBOX. It incorporates most of the wireless Wolverine V4 Pro’s tech, minus the four swappable magnetic rear buttons, at half the cost. Yeah, I know, wired controllers are so 20th century, yadda yadda. But aside from having to untangle them, it was never much of a headache for me, personally.