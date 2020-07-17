Here Are the Most Fascinating Cases That 'Unsolved Mysteries' Viewers Helped Solve

Netflix dropped all six episodes of its Unsolved Mysteries reboot earlier this month, and viewers immediately started obsessing over the details of each case in an attempt to shift at least one of them into the 'solved' category. Within days of the show's arrival on the streaming service, Unsolved co-creator and producer Terry Dunn Meurer said that they had already received two dozen "credible tips," a number that has continued to increase as more of us watch (and rewatch) the series.

Tons of viewers did that very thing, dialing into the very-real call center that was sometimes shown during each broadcast. Some cases were actually solved on the night that the show aired, while others had to wait until the right people watched the reruns. (Meuer said that one 30-year-old John Doe could be identified "in the next month or two" after a police investigator watched an old VHS of Unsolved Mysteries and reached out to the producers to see if they had any additional information about the man; they did, and passed it along.)

During a Reddit AMA several years ago, Meurer and co-creator John Cosgrove said that they deliberately focused on stories that they thought the show could help to solve. One of the constants of each episode—other than that deeply creepy, synth-heavy theme track—was host Robert Stack staring directly into the camera as he said "Join me. Perhaps you may be able to help solve a mystery."

It's also a reasonably realistic dream: during Unsolved Mysteries' original 230-episode run, it covered more than 1,300 separate 'mysteries,' ranging from serious crimes like murder and kidnapping to missing family members and lost loves, assorted fugitives, and a wide range of supernatural or unexplained phenomenon . Unbelievably, at least 260 (!!!) of those cases were solved after being featured on the program.

“We’ve probably gotten around 2,000 emails that would be considered either tips or comments,” she told Variety last week. "Every day, we kind of do a tip debrief at the end of the day. And we get so excited about what’s coming in, and feel hopeful that these cases can be solved—that’s the dream.”

After the show, dozens of viewers (and at least one former coworker) called in to report that they recognized her as 31-year-old Belinda Lin, a medical secretary from Wilmington, Delaware. Lin had been diagnosed as schizophrenic when she was a teenager, but the doctors who treated her in Louisiana said that still didn't explain her amnesia.

"I’m feeling alone. No support, no family, no friends,” she said. “I wonder where they are. I’m hoping that they’re looking for me. I feel like I’ve lost part of my life, and that I’ve wasted six months just sitting here.”

According to an Associated Press piece that ran just days after her Unsolved appearance, she had been given countless neurological tests, CAT scans, and MRIs at Charity Hospital, had been dosed with a so-called "memory drug," and had even been hypnotized, but other than knowing that she "likes heavy metal music" and hated Coca-Cola, she still couldn't remember anything else.

In the summer of 1995, a woman showed up in a New Orleans park with an empty wallet, dozens of eye and lip pencils, and absolutely no idea who she was. She called herself "Gigi," a name that she took from a handwritten note titled "Gigi’s Make-Up List," which detailed the brands and shades of makeup that someone was supposed to buy. By the time she was featured on the seventh season of Unsolved Mysteries, she'd been desperately trying to regain her memory for more than six months.

After spending an unhealthy number of hours immersed in 90s-kid nostalgia (and still feeling slightly unsettled every time we locked eyes with Stack), we decided that these four cases—and one infuriating prank—were among the most interesting to have been solved by the OG version of the show:

DeBoer's murder was covered in a February 1988 episode of Unsolved Mysteries, and Munday and Strickland were considered the prime suspects. They had paid cash for a truck in Pontiac, Michigan the day after the killing, and hadn't been seen since. Immediately after the show aired, the police in Moses Lake, Washington received more than a dozen phone calls from locals who recognized the couple as newly arrived residents. Munday and Strickland watched the show too, and when officers arrived to arrest them, they were zero percent surprised about it.

Strickland and Munday moved from Maryland to Michigan, and the teen took a job as an assistant manager at a Union 76 gas station. On the morning of May 11, 1987, Elmer DeBoer, an oil company courier, was just making his regular Monday rounds when he went into the station to collect $10,000 worth of weekend receipts. Several hours later, his car was still in the station's parking lot, but DeBoer was never seen alive again. His body was discovered the next day, with two bullet holes in the back of his head.

Sixteen-year-old Missy Munday was, by all accounts, a "good student" when she disappeared from her Maryland home in the spring of 1986. She was originally considered a runaway, and her parents suspected that she had skipped town with Jerry Strickland, a 26-year-old man who had approached Munday's parents about renting or buying a house from them. "[From there] he worked his way into her life," an Unsolved Mysteries producer told the Washington Post.

Despite the fact that she had been missing for half the year, her parents were completely unsympathetic to her condition, and didn't seem to care that she'd been located. "I’m not going to spend the money to go down [to New Orleans] if she does not remember us," her father, a Presbyterian minister, told the Times-Picayune. "She is of legal age, and I don’t know if I want to bring her home when there are such emotional problems.″ That is harsh—but at least she got her name back.

Prosecutors dropped murder and kidnapping charges against Munday in exchange for her testimony against Strickland. During her court appearance, she testified that Strickland had confessed to killing DeBoer, telling her "in case anything should ever happen, I think you ought to know that I did it."

Munday was sentenced to a juvenile home where she served two years for armed robbery. Strickland was convicted of first-degree murder and kidnapping, and each offense came with a life sentence. Now 58, he is currently incarcerated at Thumb Correctional Facility in Michigan.

Gabby's Bones

This Season Five episode involved a man identified only as "Gabby," who moved out of his Wyoming hometown in 1986, but decided to leave a lot of his stuff in his friend Newell Sessions' shed. One thing Gabby decided not to take with him was an antique trunk with an old-fashioned lock. After six years of wondering what was in the trunk, Sessions broke the lock, opened the trunk, and found... an entire human skeleton. Sessions called Gabby to ask, you know, WTF, but Gabby shrugged it off, saying he'd bought the trunk at a yard sale and had no idea what was inside.

"He acted probably as surprised as I did when I opened the trunk, that he couldn’t believe it," Sessions said during the episode. "He thought I was kidding him. And I told him, no, I’m not kidding you. There is a human skeleton in there.” The bones were turned over to the Sheriff's office and it was later determined that the skeleton belonged to a 50- to 60-year-old male, who had been shot in the head by a .25 caliber weapon that was "available in the United States about 1908."