Afrobeats Musician Asake Says He’s ‘Devastated’ Over Loss of Fan Who Was Crushed to Death During His Nairobi Concert

On Saturday, December 20, Nigerian Afrobeats musician Asake performed a concert at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya. The show has a massive turnout, and, tragically, one fan was reportedly crushed by a stampeding crowd. Now, Asake has spoken out, saying he is “devastated” by the terrible situation.

“I am devastated by the tragic incident that took place at the festival on Dec. 20th in Nairobi,” Asake wrote in a post on Instagram Stories, per Billboard. “My heart goes out to the family, friends, and loved ones of Karen Lojore, and I pledge to support and do my best to understand what happened. Those responsible should be held accountable.”

“Music has always been my way of sharing love and joy, and it breaks my heart that anyone had to experience such loss,” he added. “My thoughts are with everyone grieving, and I pray that Karen rests in peace.”

Asake says he wants to see justice served in the death of Karen Lojore

Reportedly, Lojore had been in a long line of fans waiting to enter the concert. According to a report from the BBC, they were lined up near a gate at the stadium. However, the show was delayed by heavy rain, prompting officials to postpone opening the gates.

A spokesperson for Kenya’s National Police Service spoke to BBC reporters and offered a statement on the incident. “During a musical concert for Nyayo National Stadium, there was a brief stampede at the entrance gate,” the spokesperson said. “While the situation later calmed down and fans were able to access the stadium with the concert progressing, an unfortunate case of a 20-year-old woman who was pressed to death near the entry point was recorded.”

Lojore’s official cause of death does not appear to have been reported at this time

The show’s promoter, Tukutane, also spoke out about the fatal situation. “We are deeply saddened to confirm that a tragic incident occurred during our December 20th concert, resulting in the loss of life,” they stated. “Our hearts are with the family, friends, and loved ones affected by this devastating loss.”

“We extend our deepest condolences during this incredibly difficult time,” Tuktane added. “The safety and well-being of everyone who attends our events is something we take very seriously.” The concert organizer said they are cooperating fully with emergency services and the authorities during their investigation into the incident.”

“Out of respect for the family and the ongoing investigation, we will not speculate on the circumstances surrounding the incident,” Tukutane’s statement concluded.