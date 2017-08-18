Gucci Mane Announces New Album, Releases Migos-Featuring «I Get the Bag»

Almost three full months since his latest mixtape, Gucci Mane has announced details of a new album. Mr Davis will be Guwop’s fifth full-length solo project since his release from prison last May, after Everybody Lookin, Woptober, The Return of East Atlanta Santa, and May’s Droptopwop. Guests on the record will include The Weeknd, Ty Dolla $ign, Big Sean, Schoolboy Q, A$AP Rocky, Slim Jxmmi, and Young Dolph. Already-released collaborations with Nicki Minaj («Make Love») and Chris Brown («Tone It Down») will also be included.



There’s also a Migos collaboration, «I Get the Bag,» which Gucci released this morning alongside the announcement. There’s a typically lush video for it, which you can watch at the top of the page. Check out the very minimal but very cool artwork for Mr Davis below.

