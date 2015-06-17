A Guy in Pittsburgh Robbed a Bank with a Vibrator

Dildo weapon art via Flickr user Urko Dorronsoro

Thirty-five-year-old Aaron Stein was arrested Monday after robbing a PNC Bank in the Pittsburgh suburb of Crafton with a sex toy, NBC News reported. Stein pulled open his shirt to reveal some dangling wires hidden under his shirt, telling the bank teller he was strapped with a bomb.

The bomb itself turned out to be nothing more than “a makeshift box he made out of a box, black tape, a vibrator, and cell phone,” according to the Crafton Chief of Police, but since the majority of the bombs people see are movie props rigged with gold watches or whatever, the teller took his word for it and handed over the cash. Stein grabbed the money and fled as fast as his white Toyota sedan could carry him, shoving the dildo bomb thingy under his driver’s seat.

The Crafton police chased Stein down and brought in a bomb squad to handle the supposed explosive. Stein was arrested on nine felony counts, including possession of a facsimile weapon of mass destruction, a.k.a. the sex toy, and he didn’t even get to keep his vibrator – a bomb squad robot blew it into a million smouldering silicone pieces as a precautionary measure.

