Al Lover X GOAT – “Stonegoat”

You probably recognise Al Lover not only from his name, but also from his vibrating ability to transform anything boring into an analogue fist in the face. He recently teamed up with Swedish psychedelia sensation GOAT, which brings us to the premiere of “Stonegoat” – the first track from their upcoming EP Al Lover X GOAT, set to be released on PNKSLM on July 14. Make sure to turn up the volume, cause this is the kind of thing that should be played so loud that it scars your eardrums.

