Charli XCX Drops “Doing It” Featuring Rita Ora

How much do Charli and Rita look like each other in that pic above? I guess they’re mirroring each other’s smize-and-lip-curl-combo. Anyway the two have hooked up along with producer and songwriter du jour Ariel Rechtshaid (Haim, Vampire Weekend) for this sheeny, 80s-dazzled pop number.

When I hear the phrase “doing it,” I immediately think of sex, duh, but the saliant point here appears to be: whatever you’re doing, just keep doing it. Carry on captain! I’m eating while I type this (multitasker alert!), so if I take the advice of Charli and Rita, I’m just going to carry on eating pepperoni pizza and typing for at least the next four hours. That’s a lot of pies and a very greasy keyboard. Don’t tell HR.

Videos by VICE

Update: somebody took a slice that wasn’t theirs to take, so there goes that plan.

Kim Taylor Bennett has left the building to find more pizza, but she’ll be on Twitter.