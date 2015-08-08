Cry-Baby of the Week: A Woman Allegedly Committed a Hate Crime in an Argument Over Dog Poop

It’s time, once again, to marvel at some idiots who don’t know how to handle the world:

Cry-Baby #1: Judy Lorraine Syrek

The incident: Some people were, allegedly, allowing their dog to shit on their neighbor’s lawn.

The appropriate response: Yelling at them.

The actual response: The neighbor allegedly committed a hate crime against the dog owners.

According to a statement she later gave to police police, 56-year-old Judy Lorraine Syrek of Grand Rapids, Michigan (pictured above), has been having a problem with her neighbors allowing their dogs to poop in her front yard.

Last Monday, this apparently became too much for Judy, and she confronted the neighbors. Obviously, confronting her neighbors was the right thing to do, as allowing your dog to shit in someone else’s yard is super unacceptable.

However, according to police, Judy reacted a little strongly. She reportedly pointed a pellet gun at her neighbors and threatened to shoot them with it, before “letting loose with a stream of racial epithets.” It is unclear whether or not the neighbors were aware the gun was only a pellet gun.

“She was upset over the neighbor’s dog and feces in their yard,” said Terry Dixon of Grand Rapids Police to the local ABC affiliate. “Apparently those neighbors were not addressing that particular problem. She got upset and felt the need to bring out a long gun and then point it at several subjects.”

Police arrested Judy and charged her with felonious assault and ethnic intimidation, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Cry-Baby #2: An officer from the Rohnert Park Police Department

The incident: A man filmed a cop.

The appropriate response: Nothing. Comes with the job.

The actual response: The cop pulled a gun on the guy filming.

Earlier this week, Don McComas, a resident of Rohnert Park, California, uploaded a video to his Facebook page showing a run-in he’d had with an officer from the Rohnert Park Police Department.

The video starts with the officer driving towards Don as Don films from his driveway. After sitting in his car and filming Don through the window, the officer exits the vehicle and asks Don to take his hand out of his pocket. Don refuses, saying he has done nothing wrong.

The officer then takes out his gun and begins to approach Don, who backs away, telling the officer repeatedly to go away.

When Don asks why the officer got out of his vehicle, he responds, “You’re taking a picture of me, I’m taking a picture of you.”

The exchange lasts several minutes. During the conversation, the officer confirms that he does not suspect Don of a crime. At one point, the officer asks, “Are you some kind of a constitutionalist crazy guy or something like that?”

The video ends with Don telling the officer he is going to put the video on YouTube. “Go ahead and have a nice day, put it on YouTube, I don’t really care,” the officer says. He then gets back in his vehicle and drives away.

According to the Los Angeles Times,Los Angeles Times, the police department has launched an internal investigation into the incident.

“We’ve been made aware of this matter, and we are taking it seriously,” Rohnert Park mayor Amy Ahanotu and city manager Darrin Jenkins said in a statement to the paper. “We understand the concerns that have been raised by our community and others and we want the public to know that your trust in law enforcement in our city is a top priority.”



