Listen to Skepta and Drake’s First Song Together

The first edition of Drake’s OVO Sound radio show on Apple Music’s Beats 1 Radio launched this evening, and things heated up early in the hour with a mix featuring two long awaited new Drake collaborations and one we didn’t see coming. The first is a remix of Nigerian rapper Wizkid’s “Ojuelegba,” which gets a slick rap verse in the middle from Aubs and another from Skepta, and the second is a remix of Toronto singer Ramriddlz’s sexed up “Sweeterman.” Lastly, Drake jumped on up-and-coming Toronto rapper Roy Wood$’s “Drama.” Check clean radio rips of “Sweeterman,” “Ojuelegba” and “Drama” below. OVO SZN has returned.