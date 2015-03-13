PREMIERE: Happyness Get Low Tech with New Video “A Whole New Shape”

Have you ever marveled at how easily a little bit of ingenuity will take you with visuals? Those Grateful Dead folks got forever and a day by projecting the mixing of a few colored oils as a psychedelic back drop. Butthole Surfers would play videos of sex change operations while they played to keep things extra revolting. No money? Use a VHS and the cheapest 90s effects and now you’re ironic and lo-fi!

Happyness’ approach to their latest video is simple, three images projected on top of each other, each one manipulated slightly. It’s interesting and equally as good as J Mascis-leaning track “A Whole New Shape,” complete with soaring bent notes and cracking sad-guy vocals. Check out the video for the indie-pop burner “A Whole New Shape” above, from the Weird Little Birthday LP scheduled for a 3/30 release in the UK on Moshi Moshi and a 3/23 release on Bar/None.

Catch the band at SXSW at the dates below!