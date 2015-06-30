Listen to a New Lil’ Wayne Song Featuring Charlie Puth, “Nothing But Trouble”

Photo by Ryan Muir

Hey, remember that when you saw Furious 7 in theaters and cried like a big ol’ baby when “See You Again” played? All of your emotions about Paul Walker’s death coalesced into one, touching song featuring Wiz Khalifa. The man with the beautiful voice behind that song, the Rumson, NJ singer Charlie Puth just released a new track “Nothing But Trouble” with Lil’ Wayne. It’s not anywhere as sad as “See You Again,” but given that it’s another song on a soundtrack (this time for the soundtrack 808) it does justice to what you’d want out of something in a trailer.

Watch the video below, and watch when Wiz and Charlie were on SNL a month ago.