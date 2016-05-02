360° Photos of May Day Celebrations in Berlin

This article originally appeared on VICE Germany

As a photographer I’m accustomed to being behind the camera – it’s just where I feel more comfortable. I’m awkward enough in real life and I don’t need it documented, least of all by myself. So up until last weekend, I had managed to avoid ever taking a selfie. With attempts at selfies proving more deadly than shark attacks last year, it was the right choice. However, the May Day demonstration and celebration in Berlin this year seemed like a good environment for me to pop my selfie cherry, 36 lenses at a time. That’s what I did with the Panono camera, which captured each shot I took individually with 36 lenses and pieced together the entire image. There was nowhere to hide – not for me, nor for anyone else in my vicinity.

It wasn’t the most subtle camera to use to photograph the thousands of people trashing Kreuzberg yesterday, but it did surprise me how little people cared about this foreign object being waved above their heads. MyFest is a May Day celebration street fair initiated in 2013 to counteract the violence usually saved for the demonstrations on the day. About 44,000 people showed up for it, while about 13,000 protesters came to the revolutionary demo. I made do with the fair in Görlitzer Park yesterday – the fact that I had taken so many selfies was revolutionary enough for me for one day.

For more of Grey's photos take a look at his website or Instagram.

