Neil Young Is Pissed Donald Trump Used “Rockin’ the Free World” for His Presidential Announcement



Photo via Donald Trump’s Instagram. Seriously.

Earlier today, Donald Trump announced his bid for the 2016 presidency (who, by the way, we here at Noisey went ahead and endorsed because Donald Trump is, without a doubt, the best candidate for president because he’s always mentioned in rap songs). The music that played before Trump’s press conference was Neil Young’s kickass song “Rockin’ the Free World.”

Turns out, Neil Young is not down with the Trump. His management has just issued the following statement:

Donald Trump was not authorized to use “Rockin’ In The Free World” in his presidential candidacy announcement. Neil Young, a Canadian citizen, is a supporter of Bernie Sanders for President of the United States of America.”

Sorry, Donald. Everyone else, let’s listen to this sweet song.