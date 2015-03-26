Dear World, Happy Air Max Day

Today is Nike Air Max Day, which is exciting, because Air Max are great and very much deserve their own day. To celebrate the occasion, we had a think over some of the most iconic youth cultures the trainers have played a part in – shuffling, drum n bass, gabber, le périphériques and the Milan club scene, to be specific – then recreated them using models and a camera. This is that

LONDON – SHUFFLING

PHOTOGRAPHY: ALEX DE MORA

CREATIVE DIRECTION AND STYLING: KYLIE GRIFFITHS

Hair: Johnnie, using Moroccan Oil

Hair assistant: Kumiko

Make-up: Lucy Wearing, using Mac Cosmetics

Make-up assistants: Lydia Harding and Celia Evans

Stylist’s assistants: Ellie Parker, Sian Wilkinson and Thomas Ramshaw

Production assistant: Tabitha Martin

Models: Perri, Rhimes, Anna-Marie, Poppy, Romane, Roberto, Anna and Amy at Anti Agency; Michael at AMCK; Matthew, Callum, Celso, Samantha, Farida, Federico

BERLIN – DRUM N BASS

ROTTERDAM – GABBER

PARIS – LE PÉRIPHÉRIQUES

MILAN – THE CLUB SCENE