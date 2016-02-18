Some Things to Remember the Pope’s Visit to Mexico By



Mask– €4,5





This article was originally published on VICE Mexico

Last Friday, around 19:30, Pope Francis landed in Mexico City’s International Airport. This is the first time the Argentinian Pope is visiting Mexico since he assumed office. During his week-long stay, he is also expected to stop by the states of Chiapas, Michoacan and Chihuahua.

As anticipated, the country has been busying itself to receive the Pontiff with road closure announcements, billboard ads and stands that sell Pope memorabilia. We went out in the streets of Mexico City looking for objects that will help us remember this papal visit forever.

Pin – €13,5

Rosario – €13,5

Bracelet – €9

Card – €7

Card – €7

T-shirt – €72

Pennant – €3,5

Banner – €60

Poster – €9