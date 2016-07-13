Between Agony and Ecstasy: Portraits of People Getting a Massage

A month or so ago, a friend treated me to a spa day. I quite deserved to be treated: she had asked me to be godmother of her Greek baby, which meant I had to ritually renounce Satan by spitting at the doorstep of a Greek Orthodox church and watch a priest dunk her baby in water. As I lay on the massage table, determined to leave all memories of the christening behind me, I must have fallen asleep. I startled awake when the therapist let out a tiny scream – apparently in my semi-hazed state, I’d managed to drool a little on her bare feet.
Which got me thinking that my face must have looked incredibly stupid in the moment – pressed on an uncomfortable headrest, caught somewhere between agony and ecstasy. To make myself feel better and less alone, I asked my friend photographer Chris Bethell to photograph a few people as they got a massage. Apparently, he soundtracked the whole experience to Enya. Here’s the result of that effort.
Videos by VICE
See more of Chris’ work here and here
Massages courtesy of Joanna Groszek at MobileClinica
More faces on VICE:
This Photographer Did a Series of Guys’ Orgasm Faces
The Faces of Iowa Monster Arm Wrestling
People with Face Tattoos Explain Their Ink