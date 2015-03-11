Picture Perfect: Tom Johnson

In Episode Three of Picture Perfect, we meet Tom Johnson, a London based fashion and portrait photographer whose neon-soaked explorations of identity, exhibitionism and urban miasma paint an esoteric vision of modern England.

Sourcing his subjects from the dusty corners of Craigslist, Tom arranges shoots with life models and ex-football hooligans. We also follow Tom to a shoot in the local working men’s club in Rhondda Valley, South Wales, where he photographs the actor Terry Wood. Terry has a colourful history of military service, personal illness and survival, so for the shoot Tom creates striking miner-inspired high fashion images.