Premiere: Listen to the New EP From Atlanta Based ELHAE

ELHAE – pronounced LA – stands for Every Life Has an Ending and, while that name may be the complete antithesis to Chad Hugo and Pharrell Williams’ NERD (No One Ever Really Dies), the content of ELHAE’s music isn’t doom and gloom. Recieving support from the likes of Soulection and a buttload of plays for his last few singles – “Sam”, “Drive me Crazy”, and “Halfway Love” – the Atlanta-based artist is putting out his new Aura EP.

It features guest appearances from Jay Prince, whose EP was featured in our best releases in January. You can listen above.

Find more ELHAE chat on his Twitter.