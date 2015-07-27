Watch the Video For Nick Brewer’s “Talk to Me” Featuring Rihanna Songwriter Bibi Bourelly

Before “Bitch Better Have My Money” became Rihanna’s aural destruction unit, it was just a track by a twenty-year old girl from Berlin bitching about her bad mood. That girl’s called Bibi Bourelly and she’s one of the hottest songwriters around right now. Her most recent appearance? In the video above, for Nick Brewer’s debut single “Talk to Me”.

The track features an interpolation of Crystal Water’s consumate single “She’s Homeless”, with Nick and Bibi trading vocals in the frontseat of a car that, for whatever reason, has found itself parked in an airport hanger. Obviously this track is going to be huge, so lap it up now before it becomes unavoidable on the radio or in the club over the next few months.

Pre-order the single here.