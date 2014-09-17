PREMIERE: Pix – “A Way To Say Goodbye”

Saying goodbye is never easy, but PIX (19 year old Hannah Rogers) has turned it into a dreamy alt-pop folk prospect, with lush piano chords a la ‘Pyramid Song’, layered vocals and the kind of soft and wonky synth stabs that Moderat would pay hard cash for. She’s writing with Hackman and Lxury at the moment, yet the fact that this track sounds absolutely nothing like either of them suggests there could be some pretty wild new directions ahead.

Listen to “A Way To Say Goodbye” above.

https://twitter.com/pix_musichttps://www.facebook.com/pixpixpixpixpix

