Premiere: Rag ‘N’ Bone Man – “Hell Yeah” (Feat Vince Staples)

A few things about Rag ‘N’ Bone Man.

– He loves the blues and grew up listening to all the greats, “Muddy Waters, BB King, the lot”.

– He’ll tower over you in real life, standing somewhere above six foot.

– He has the word “funk” and “soul” tattooed across his knuckles.

On paper, dude sounds like a big friendly giant, travelling with harmonica in hand, funk pouring from his pores. In reality things are different; Rag ‘N’ Bone Man is still soulful, but he’s working with a hip-hop edge. Collaborating with rap crew Rum Committee and prolific beatmaker Leaf Dog, he’s about to take it one step further by hooking up with man of the moment, Vince Staples.

Vince put out his first official EP earlier this month and it received scores way ahead of his age-bracketed counterparts – Nehru, Bada$$, etc. “Hell Yeah” sits a little further away from his other material – mostly due to Rag ‘N’ Bone Man’s ash-ridden hook and organ led instrumental – but it doesn’t stray too far away, still featuring couplets that’ll have you scratching your head, pressing re-wind, and looking at your friend like – “Dude said what?”.

Download Rag ‘N’ Bone Man’s free EP Wolves here.