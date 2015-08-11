Stephen Steinbrink’s “I Don’t Know How to Deal With It” Is a Song to Solve Your Problems To

How do you deal with your problems? It’s a difficult question, and there’s not really a correct answer. One great resolution – and it is great, because it’s usually free and right at your finger tips – can be listening to music. You soak into sound, let it wrap you up, and some of life’s less threatening problems shrink into the background for a few minutes. On Stephen Steinbrink’s latest single “I Don’t Know How to Deal With It”, he’s certainly dealing with a problem or two, but you can bet he’s turned those problems to his advantage by recording a track. The result is unadulterated happiness. A good time out of a bad thing. What more could you want? Listen above.

Get “I Don’t Know How to Deal With It” from Melodic Records or iTunes.

