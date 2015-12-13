The Medical Marijuana Business Is Budding in Quebec

After nearly a decade under Stephen Harper’s thumb, the Canadian cannabis industry is finally turning over a new leaf. With Trudeau’s promise of legalization in the air, medical marijuana producers anticipate they’ll be able to tap into a new and profitable market. But in Quebec, production and distribution numbers are still much lower than the West Coast and Ontario.

In this VICE documentary, Simon Coutu plants weed at Quebec’s only Health Canada-approved facility, visits with cannabis patients to discuss access and services, and finds out how Quebec’s new medical cannabis registry could blaze the trail for international research.