Regeneration Game

In the run up to the 2015 general election, a war is going on for the right to live in London. Rapid gentrification – praised as “regeneration” by local councils and property developers, derided as “social cleansing” by critics – is breaking up established communities. In some cases, families who’ve lived in London for generations are left homeless; in others, they are forced to move across the city or out of it completely. Meanwhile, the real estate opportunities are making lots of people – many of whom do not actually live in London – very rich.

For the first time, the international property trade show MIPIM comes to London. Host Daisy-May Hudson dresses up to meet those planning the city’s regeneration. At the trade show, Mayor Boris Johnson gives a speech lauding the increase in London property prices and welcoming foreign investment.

Afterwards, Daisy receives an email from another resident struggle in Barnet, North London – where people’s homes are being knocked down to be replaced by a Barretts development – and finds out first-hand what it feels like to be living every day with the prospect of your community being demolished.

