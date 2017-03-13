Stormzy Contains Multitudes in His New Video for “Cold”

In his Great American Poem “Song of Myself”, the 19th-century writer Walt Whitman tapped into the complexities of the human condition in three lines:

Do I contradict myself?

Very well then I contradict myself,

(I am large, I contain multitudes.)

Through a 21st-century lens we can kind of translate this as: “Be chill to people because everyone is, in fact, multi-faceted! Don’t make judgements based on surface level superficialities!” And that’s actually pretty much the message that the UK’s favourite rapper Stormzy shares with his new music video for “Cold”, a cut from his debut album Gang Signs and Prayer – an album which, you may or may not have heard, recently went to number one in the UK.

