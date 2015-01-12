The Hangover News

Shows of Solidarity

MILLIONS MARCHED IN ANTI-TERROR RALLIES

Including some pretty hypocritical world leaders



Saturday and Sunday saw millions of people marching in Paris and around the world in unity against the attacks in France last week.

World leaders including David Cameron, Angela Merkel, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu and the leaders of both Israel and Palestine joined the march in Paris.

Twitter user Daniel Wickham rightly pointed out that many of the countries represented have appalling records when it comes to freedom of the press and the treatment of journalists.

Reporters Without Borders, an organisation that campaigns for press freedoms, denounced the presence of “predators of press freedom”.

Following the murders of 12 people at the office of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, and then the deaths of a policewoman and four hostages at a kosher supermarket in Paris, French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve has said the country will stay on high alert throughout the coming weeks.



Islamic State

ONE OF THE FRENCH TERRORISTS MAY HAVE BEEN LINKED TO IS

Amedy Coulibaly appears in a video posted online by Islamic State propagandists

The terrorist who killed four hostages in a kosher supermarket in Paris on Friday has appeared in an online video swearing allegiance to the Islamic State.

In the video, Amedy Coulibaly – who was shot dead by French police after a five-hour siege on Friday – is described as a “soldier of the caliphate”.

The video was circulated online by Islamic State propagandists ahead of Sunday’s unity march in Paris.



Plane Crashes

SEARCH TEAMS THINK THEY’VE FOUND THE AIRASIA BLACK BOX

The plane disappeared in the Java Sea a fortnight ago

Sailors from USS Sampson searching for the missing AirAsia flight (Photo via)

Search teams in Indonesia may have located the black box recorders and fuselage of the AirAsia flight that crashed into the Java Sea a fortnight ago.

The cause of the crash isn’t currently known, but the black box recorders may be able to answer some questions once divers are able to retrieve them.

“The black boxes are in a crushed part of the aircraft debris, making it very difficult for the team of divers,” said Tonny Budiono, a senior ministry official. “Because of time constraints, [we] have decided to retrieve the black boxes tomorrow morning by gradually shifting these layers of aircraft body debris.”

The AirAsia flight lost contact with air traffic control on the 28th of December; all 162 passengers died in the crash, but only 48 bodies have been retrieved so far.



Aggy Darts Fans

IT ALL KICKED OFF AT THE DARTS IN MELBOURNE

The crowd got bored and started throwing plastic chairs and tables around

A bored crowd at a darts tournament in Melbourne decided to channel their restless energy into hurling plastic chairs at the darts players.

At around 9PM members of the audience began building a plastic furniture “pyramid” during the final between Simon “The Wizard” Whitlock and “Mighty” Michael van Gerwen.

Play was stopped for about half an hour before police arrived and chucked 40 spectators out of the stadium.

“There were entire rows basically demolished, chairs being put on piles and tables started getting involved,” said disappointed attendee Andrew Portbury. “People were diving on top of the tables and it just became this huge mess very, very quickly.”

It has been suggested that alcohol played a part in the huge mess.