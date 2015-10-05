The Hangover News

Deadly Attacks

THE US BOMBED A HOSPITAL IN AFGHANISTAN

The UN described the airstrike as “inexcusable and possibly even criminal”

(via)

Videos by VICE

US forces bombed a hospital run by Médecins Sans Frontières in Kunduz, Afghanistan on Saturday, killing at least 12 MSF staff and seven patients.

Colonel Brian Tribes, a US spokesman for international forces in Afghanistan, said the strike on the hospital was “collateral damage” in an attack targeting “individuals threatening the force”.

MSF said that Western forces had been given the GPS coordinates of the hospital and that the bombing continued for 30 minutes after they alerted US and Afghan officials.

President Barack Obama said the US has launched a “full investigation” into the incident.

Kunduz has seen intense fighting since the Taliban entered the city last week.



Israel-Palestine

FIVE ISRAELIS WERE STABBED IN JERUSALEM

Israel subsequently banned Palestinians from entering the Old City

The Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City (Photo by Golasso via)



(via)

Two Israelis were killed and three injured in stabbings committed by Palestinians in Jerusalem this weekend.

In the first incident, which took place on Saturday evening, 19-year-old Mohammed Halabi from Ramallah in the West Bank attacked Aharon Bennett and his family, who were on their way to pray at the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City.

Rabbi Levi, a 41-year-old Israeli Defence Forces reserve officer, was killed when he intervened. Mr Bennett’s wife was seriously injured.

On Sunday, a Palestinian teenager stabbed to death an Israeli teenager in West Jerusalem.

Israeli police shot dead both of the Palestinian attackers.

Israeli authorities on Sunday banned Palestinians from entering the Old City unless they live there.



Deadly Weather

FLOODS IN THE SOUTH OF FRANCE KILLED OVER A DOZEN PEOPLE

Three drowned in a retirement home after the river Brague broke its banks

(via)

Up to 20 people are feared dead as violent storms and severe flooding hit the south east of France this weekend.

At least seven people drowned in underground car parks in Mandelieu-la Napoule, trapped in their cars.

Three died in an old peoples’ home after the nearby river Brague broke its banks.

Around 27,000 homes on the Cote d’Azur remain without power, and over a hundred people are staying in temporary shelters in Cannes.



Self Mutilation

KILLER CUTS OFF HIS OWN DICK TO RESEMBLE ‘EGYPTIAN SERPENT GOD’

It was stitched back on by prison doctors afterwards

Nikko Jenkins, and in the background a depiction of the Egyptian god Apophis (Background image via)

(via)

A convicted murderer in the United States sliced off his penis this weekend, saying the Egyptian god Apophis, who resembles a snake, told him to.

Nikko Jenkins believed he was told to make his penis better resemble the god, so he put a knife to it and cut it off.

He tried to do the same a few months ago with his tongue.

Prison officials said they didn’t know how Jenkins hides the blades in his cell, but said that his penis has been stitched back on.