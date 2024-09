Weeds,Showtime’s highest-rated television show, is the story of a single mom who starts an illegal weed business to provide for her family. With marijuana now being largely legal in Oregon, Alaska, Colorado, and Washington, Showtime’s crime sitcom no longer seems like outlandish fiction. In this episode, VICE tracks down a real-life Nancy Botwin—Dr. Dina, medical weed consultant to stars like Snoop Dogg and 2 Chainz.