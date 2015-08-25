Watch Taylor Swift and Alanis Morissette Perform “You Oughta Know” Together

Last week we asked ourselves: which random celebrity guest Taylor Swift would bring out next during her 1989 World Tour? From Julie Roberts to the entire U.S. Women’s Soccer Team, Tay’s stage has already been graced by pretty much everybody with a Wikipedia page and/or a beating heart. But it turns out the answer was obvious all along. Think about it. Who pioneered the anti-male bullshit attitude that 1989 aims for? Who came through, stropping and stomping all over the charts in honour of every young woman who has ever been dumped? That’s right, it is Alanis Morissette.

Swift brought out Alanis Morissette at a show in LA and together they performed the bitter revenge anthem of the 90s that is “You Oughta Know” and it was such a perfect a coming together of generations it’s amazing the world didn’t implode at the point of contact.

Incidentally, at age 21, Morissette became the youngest artist in history to win Album of the Year at the Grammy’s for Jagged Little Pill – a record she held for 14 years until 2010, when Taylor Swift picked it up for Fearless at age 20. So there you have it: Jagged Little Pill is the Old Testament on what it means to be a young woman in the modern world and 1989 is the New, updated for a generation with fibre-optic broadband and Tinder accounts.

Now that little history lesson is over, watch a clip of the performance below:

