Wet Sound Entirely Unlike Wet on Elk’s Remix of “Move Me”

It’s been a minute since we heard from Wet, but that’s because they’ve been busy beavering away in the studio recording their debut record (with some rather exciting producers on board). The Brooklyn-based trio’s sparse, affecting and emotionally raw take on R&B-pop has been a favorite for producers to remix since they dropped their four-track EP just under a year ago. See the Branchez remix of “Don’t Wanna Be Your Girl” and Philly producer Noah Breakfast’s rework of “No Lie” – which boasts a super tight verse from Spank Rock.

Now Australian producer Elk (who works frequently with Tkay Maidza) is giving “Move Me” a makeover. It’s dancefloor primed, the bass pulled up front, Kelly’s vocals pitch-shifted and sliced and diced – the sound of a water drop plopping, adding only occasional respite from the frenetic pace.

