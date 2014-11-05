Why Did Photos of a Strangled Woman Appear on 4Chan Before Her Body Was Found?

In a super creepy The Den ​kind of way, photos of a naked, strangled woman began appearing on the increasingly controversial Internet forum 4Chan Tuesday afternoon, just half an hour before her dead body was discovered by family members. The victim, who the Smoking Gun has ​identified as 30-year-old mother of four Amber Lynn Schraw, was found in her apartment in Port Orchard, Washington.

The chief suspect behind the murder, ​according to Portland, Oregon police, is 33-year-old David Kalac. According to screenshots taken of the since-removed 4Chan thread, he posted an eerily prescient message along with graphic images of the victim with red strangulation marks around her neck.

“Check the news for Port Orchard Washington in a few hours,” Kalac apparently wrote. “Her son will be home from school soon. He’ll find her, then call the cops. I just wanted to share the pics before they find me. I bought a BB gun that looks realistic enough. When they come, I’ll pull it and it will be suicide by cop. I understand the doubts. Just check the fucking news. I have to lose my phone now.”

He added, “Turns out it’s way harder to strangle someone to death than it looks on the movies. She fought so damn hard.”

A neighbor who lives in the same duplex was interviewed by KOMO N​ew​s, but did not hear or see anything. “You can hear everything in these apartments. You can hear people’s TVs—everything—and no fighting. I mean, I didn’t see her too often. I saw [her husband or boyfriend] more than I saw her. So I think she really stuck to herself.”

The victim, confirmed by cops to be in her 30s, moved in with her partner roughly a month ago. The 4Chan thread was posted just before 3 PM on Tuesday, and 9-1-1 was called about half an hour later. Port Orchard Deputy Scott Wilson confirmed to media outlets that her body was, in fact, found by family members. Wilson suggested the homicide case was not the result of a random assault, and that police are taking the case seriously, assigning extra personnel. The exact cause of death is also yet to be determined.

This latest 4Chan incident comes just a few weeks after the popular internet forum made headlines for its ​central role in that heinous spree of privacy invasion known as the Fappening. If nothing else, anonymous discussion boards like 4Chan seem to encourage desperate attempts to seize internet infamy.

Kalac reportedly fled in the victim’s gold 2001 Ford Focus with license plate number 495YLY around 1 AM Wednesday. Police gave chase but lost him, and Kalac is believed to be in the Portland area.

Update: Deputy Wilson said via email late Wednesday that the missing vehicle, registered to one Amber Lynn Coplin, was found abandoned around 4:30 PM local time by Portland police. It will be returned to Kitsap County, Washington for inspection.

Meanwhile, Kalac, who remains the primary suspect in the case, has not been apprehended.



