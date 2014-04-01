50 Cat Puns About Rap



Editor’s Note: Our contributor Skinny Friedman owns two cats that turned one year old today. He sent us a list of cat-based rap puns, that we are now putting on the internet along with pictures of his adorable cats. Happy Monday!

Travis Purrter

Garfield Mob

N.O.R.E. (Nermal On the Run Eatin), new single “Abu Dhabi”

Remy Puma

Sabre-Tooth Tyga

Rick Rocelot

Meek Meow

Lynx Drugz

Masta Kitten

Diplocats







Lex Cougar

Jaguar. Kelly

Doughboyz Catsout

Dom Catnnedy

Sage the Leo

Pussy Next Door

Travi$ Cat

Jadacat

Meowb Deep

Tiger Dolla SIgn







Grand Puma

Machine Gun Kitten

Compton’s Most Petted

Juelz Cattana

Mr. Serval On

Black Purrtland

Supa Cat

Gucci Maine Coon

Scratched Up Couch Click

Pawswell

Healthclef







Paw Wall

Rondonumba9lives

Catnipsey Hussle

Joey Catts

Bodega Cat Bamz

Cheetah Ali

Siamigos

Peewee Longhair

Joey Cata$$







Big K.I.T.

Cat1

OG Boo Kitty

Johnny May Cats

East Catbush Project

Rappin Fur-tay

Dem Freshstep Boyz

Cuddla Cuddla

Petey Pawblo

Quasimeowto

Videos by VICE

Skinny Friedman is cuddling with his cats right now and did this last year, too. He’s on Twitter – @skinny412