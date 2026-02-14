Ja Rule Apologizes After Getting Into an Ugly Argument With Tony Yayo on a Plane

Ja Rule is going to end up beefing with 50 Cent and G-Unit until the end of time. For over 20 years, the Queens rapper has barked back and forth with them to no avail. 50 and the crew beat him decisively in one of the more lopsided feuds in hip-hop history. Still, it’s never enough to just beat Ja. They have to kick him while he’s down, too. 50 still refuses to let the beef die, trolling him for the sake of it.

Meanwhile, Ja Rule has admitted defeat. However, even when he tries to take the high road, he can’t help but prop himself up as better than 50. In a November 2025 interview, Ja said, “I feel like I was the better rapper. I felt like I made the better records; I feel like my records aged better still. So, that’s how I feel inside. I don’t know how everybody else feels.”

Still, when you’re ruthlessly antagonized for years, you eventually snap. In a February 2026 Instagram clip, Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda of G-Unit trolled Ja on an airplane just like 50 would. However, this time, the “Always On Time” hitmaker threw a pillow at Yayo and tried to fight the pair.

Ja Rule Admits He Shouldn’t Have Tried To Fight Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda on Plane

Initially, Ja took pride in defending himself. “I popped on these punks by myself on a plane lmao p***y a** n***as I threw the pillow at yayo head cuz you soft,” he tweeted. “Knocked ya hat all off s**t was hilarious.”

However, after everything died out, Ja Rule wanted to clear the air. In an apology via ABC News, he said he wished he hadn’t stooped to that level. But when people prod at him that much, Ja Rule felt like he had to defend himself.

“I’m not proud of my behavior. It’s goofy to me. I’m a grown man about to be a proud grandfather, and I wish that video of me wasn’t out there either,” Ja Rule said. “I don’t like people taking me out of my character. So for that, I apologize to my wife, family, fans, business and investment partners. I want people to know at the end of the day, I’m still a man and I’m going to stand my ground. I don’t start trouble.”

As you might expect, 50 had to get his licks in too. “He was by his self so he had to make a scene so they could remove his scary a**. LOL YAYO said suck my d**k,” he said of Ja Rule in the video.