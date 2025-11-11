Ja Rule Takes High Road in Feud With 50 Cent, Still Says He’s the ‘Better Rapper’

Let Ja Rule tell it, and you’d hear that he didn’t lose his bout with 50 Cent. However, hip-hop history and virtually any rap fan have told a much different story. 50 Cent essentially battered Ja into oblivion, with scathing songs like “Your Life’s on the Line” to “I Smell P*ssy” to “Wanksta” to the brutal “Back Down”. Ja himself even admitted to Hot 97 that he lost their battle in 2013. However, one beef doesn’t determine everything in his eyes.

Consequently, as much as he is willing to let bygones be bygones, that doesn’t mean he thinks he’s lesser than 50 Cent either. Recently, Ja Rule spoke with Carmelo Anthony and Kazeem Famuyide for their 7PM in Brooklyn podcast. There, he says that both he and 50 deserve their flowers for their illustrious careers. Fans don’t necessarily have to pick sides the way most beefs tend to happen.

Videos by VICE

However, that doesn’t exactly mean Ja has to be modest about his skill set either.

Ja Rule Says He’s Still A Better Rapper than 50 Cent Regardless of Their Beef

“At the end of the day, you’ve gotta kinda love both or you gotta kinda respect both. You don’t gotta love both, but you gotta respect both. You gotta appreciate both, and that’s just what it is. Even in rap competitions and battles and beefs and shit like that, you know I have a very different take on it than everybody does. He has a take on it that was his take,” Ja Rule explains.

“I feel like I was the better rapper,” Ja adds. “I felt like I made the better records; I feel like my records aged better, still. So, that’s how I feel inside. I don’t know how everybody else feels.”

Ja Rule’s stance on beef is also reflected in his feelings about the Drake and Kendrick beef. Elsewhere in the conversation with Melo, they ask if he has any advice for Drake after his embarrassing outing against the Compton MC. Ultimately, Ja Rule feels like, with the amount of success the ‘6 God’ sees, there’s no need for it. If anything, he sees it as harmful as the beef he had with 50 Cent.

“Drake don’t need no advice. Drake is rich, got a big a** plane,” Ja Rule emphasizes. “Have you seen his plane? What we talking about Drake for, man? That n**** chilling, man… You look at Kendrick and Drake, nothing good is coming out of any of these things. Like, me and 50’s s***, that s*** f***ed up New York hip-hop. It really did.”

