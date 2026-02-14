Marvel Rivals Fortnite Skins Leaked – Magik & Luna Snow Release Date Could Be Valentine’s Day

The Marvel Rivals Fortnite skins were accidentally leaked on Xbox. The Fortnite shop leak confirmed that both Magik & Luna Snow will be coming to the Epic Games battle royale. Here is when the Marvel Rivals Fortnite collab release date is rumored, and what the new cosmetic items look like.

Marvel Rivals Fortnite Skins Leaked by Xbox Ad

Screenshot: Epic Games, ShiinaBR

While a Marvel Rivals Fortnite collab was first leaked at the beginning of January, it wasn’t officially confirmed which characters would be coming to the Epic Games battle royale. However, according to dataminer ShiinaBR, an Xbox ad accidentally leaked Magik and Luna Snow Fortnite skins on social media.

In a February 13 post on X, the insider posted an image of what appears to be an Xbox advertisement featuring the new skins. This of course is a big deal, as it not only confirms the cosmetics, but it actually reveals what the Magik and Luna Snow Fortnite skins look like in-game.

What Do the Magik and Luna Snow Fortnite Skins Look Like?

For your convenience, we are going to post images below to give you a closer look at what the new Marvel Rivals Fortnite skins will reportedly look like in-game:

Magik

Screenshot: Epic Games, ShiinaBR

Luna Snow

Screenshot: Epic Games, ShiinaBR

Screenshot: Epic Games, ShiinaBR

Incredibly, we still do not have a confirmed release date for the Marvel Rivals Fortnite collab. Previously, multiple insiders have said that the crossover would launch sometime in the Fortnite v39.40 update, which went live on February 4 and runs until March. However, prolific dataminer HypeX recently said it could actually drop on Valentine’s Day. Yes, you read that right.

If true, the Marvel Rivals Fortnite collab release date could be tonight, Saturday, February 14, 2026. Adding more fuel to the fire, is dataminer ShiinaBR explained that the Magik and Luna Snow skins were leaked early by the Fortnite Shop daily reset on Xbox. This could indicate that they scheduled it a day early.

Screenshot: X @ShiinaBR

“LUNA SNOW, & MAGIK LIKELY DROPPING TONIGHT. Luna Snow and Magik are likely to drop after Xbox leaked them at last night’s shop reset. Possibly due to the post being scheduled a day too early.”

Could the Crossover Drop on Valentine’s Day?

Screenshot: X @HypeX

However, Epic Games also recently released their weekly shop update video on social media, and both Magik and Luna Snow were not in it. So could the Marvel Rivals Fortnite crossover really drop this soon?

Well, it wouldn’t be the first time Epic has managed to pull off a surprise release without much warning. So I guess anything is possible. Regardless, if you want the new Marvel Rivals cosmetics, I would save up my V-Bucks now as they could be released very soon.