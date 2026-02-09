All Fortnite Collabs Coming in 2026 – Every Leaked, Rumored, and Confirmed Skin

Epic Games recently revealed that there are going to be 40 gaming Fortnite collabs in 2026. From Chainsaw Man to Marvel Rivals, here is every leaked, rumored, and confirmed Fortnite skins releasing this year.

Fortnite Collabs Reportedly Releasing in 2026

Screenshot: Epic Games, Warner Bros.

In a recent interview, Epic Games confirmed that there will be over 40 Fortnite collabs in 2026 as part of their EGS gift-with-purchase program. Players who buy select games on the Epic Games Store will get a free skin in the battle royale. One of the first examples of this will be upcoming Resident Evil Requiem Fortnite skins launching sometime after February 27, 2026.

Following the reveal, dataminers have compiled a list of Fortnite collabs that have been leaked early or rumored. We are only two months into the year, and the list is already massive. With Fortnite leaks happening every week, the number of skins potentially dropping in 2026 keeps growing. Because of this, I thought it would be interesting to take a look at everything that has been leaked or rumored so far.

Screenshot: X @ShiinaBR

All Leaked Fortnite Skins Coming in 2026

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Wave 2)

(Wave 2) Ben 10 (Leaked)

(Leaked) Chainsaw Man (Rumored)

(Rumored) Chappell Roan (Now Released)

(Now Released) Crimson Desert (March 20, 2026)

(March 20, 2026) Ember & Blade

Honkai: Star Rail (February, 26, 2026)

(February, 26, 2026) IShowSpeed (Wave 2)

(Wave 2) KPop Demon Hunters Wave 2 (Now Released)

Wave 2 (Now Released) Kernel Heart (Leaked)

(Leaked) Looney Tunes (Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Daffy Duck Skins: Leaked)

(Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Daffy Duck Skins: Leaked) Marvel Rivals (Luna Snow & Magik: Leaked)

(Luna Snow & Magik: Leaked) Masters of the Universe

Ninjago (Wave 2)

(Wave 2) Overwatch (4 Skins: Leaked)

(4 Skins: Leaked) Peak

Resident Evil Requiem (Grace Ashcroft Skin: sometimes after February 27, 2026)

(Grace Ashcroft Skin: sometimes after February 27, 2026) Rick & Morty Wave 3 (Pickle Rick & Sidekick: Leaked)

Wave 3 (Pickle Rick & Sidekick: Leaked) Solo Leveling (Leaked)

(Leaked) Sonic (Leaked)

(Leaked) Kakao Games (Rumored: Guardian Tales)

(Rumored: Guardian Tales) S-Game (Rumored: Phantom Blade Zero)

(Rumored: Phantom Blade Zero) MintRocket (Rumored: Dave the Diver)

All Rumored Fortnite Collabs That Could Release in 2026

Screenshot: Remedy Entertainment, Warner Bros. Games

In addition to the leaked skins above, there are also several rumored Fortnite collabs that could be in development. After Epic Games announced their major collab push in 2026, eagle-eyed players noticed they also posted an “anticipated titles” list. With some of the games on this page being confirmed to have Fortnite skins, it means some of the other titles might also get a collab.

Here is a list of rumored or potential Fortnite collabs that could come in 2026:

Seven Knights Re:BIRTH

Screamer

Control: Resonant

Mongil: Star Dive

End of Abyss

Subnautica 2

Chrono Odyssey

Lords of the Fallen 2

Out of Words

Tides of Annihilation

007: First Light

Kingmakers

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

REANIMAL

Infinitesimals

Not All Fortnite Collabs Are Guaranteed

Screenshot: Pearl Abyss, Epic Games

It’s important to reiterate that none of the rumored games listed above are guaranteed to receive Fortnite collabs. So far, only Crimson Desert and Resident Evil Requiem have been officially confirmed to be getting Fortnite crossover skins. Epic Games has also confirmed that there will be around 60 Fortnite collabs planned for 2027, meaning some skins currently rumored for 2026 could instead release at a later date.

In most cases, Gaming Legends Fortnite skins tend to release close to a game’s launch window. A clear example of this is the Resident Evil Requiem Fortnite skins, which are expected to arrive around the game’s February 27, 2026 release date.

Finally, it should be stated that not every Fortnite leak ends up being true. Take for example the infamous Chainsaw Man Fortnite collab. It was originally rumored to get skins last month, before that was debunked. While most of the collabs on this list are likely credible from dataminers, we should always take any rumor with a grain of salt.