3 Tiny Actions That Will Give Your Life Meaning, According to a Psychologist

Every January, people start acting like a full-on life overhaul is the only thing that can give their existence meaning. New job. New city. New body. New identity. Big announcements, big plans, big pressure, and then you’re back at your laptop eating a sad desk lunch, wondering why you still feel weird inside.

A psychologist writing for The Conversation argues that meaning usually grows from smaller stuff you repeat. The normal Tuesday stuff.

Videos by VICE

In psychology, “meaning” refers to a life feeling “coherent, purposeful, and connected to what you care about.” People who report more meaning also tend to report better well-being, lower stress and depression, and more resilience when life gets hard. That doesn’t mean they float through the world glowing. It means they have more internal traction.

The article points to reinforcement, which is a fancy way of saying your brain keeps score. Certain actions give something back: energy, pride, satisfaction, connection. Over time, those small payoffs make the behavior easier to repeat. Helping a friend. Learning one small thing. Finishing a task you’ve been avoiding. Having a real conversation that isn’t a meme exchange. You’re not chasing a permanent high. You’re stacking “that was worth doing” moments until your days stop feeling pointless.

The flip side is avoidance. Canceling plans because you’re anxious. Dodging a hard conversation. Pushing meaningful work to tomorrow. You get short-term relief, and you lose access to the stuff that usually builds purpose. The article’s suggestion is almost too simple. Take a tiny step even when motivation is missing. Send the message. Open the document. Step outside. Starting is what creates the momentum people wait around for.

It also explains why big boosts don’t hold—it’s the hedonic treadmill, which psychologists use to describe how people slide back toward their usual baseline after positive events. Buy the thing. Take the trip. Hit the goal. Enjoy the glow. Then Monday arrives, with its usual blah-ness.

3 ways to help make your life feel more meaningful

1. Look back before you plan forward: Notice what gave you energy and what drained it, then pick actions that match the person you want to be.

2. Schedule the first step only: Five minutes. One paragraph. One walk around the block. Early wins come from starting.

3. Make the good choice easier: Put the book on your pillow or lay out walking clothes the night before. Anchor a new habit to an old one, like reading a page before coffee.

No grand reinvention required. Small choices, repeated, can give your days a point.