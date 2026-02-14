John Wick Fans Can’t Skip This Game

The newly-announced Untitled John Wick game is aiming to build on the franchise lore and introduce a brand-new chapter to the character’s ongoing story.

The trailer for the new John Wick game was revealed during the February 12, 2026 State of Play. The game may not have a final title yet, but it certainly looks like it’s far along in development and the reveal included a ton of gameplay footage and hints at when and where the story will take place in the larger John Wick universe.

The game is being developed by Saber Interactive and the team is working closely with Lionsgate and Chad Stahelski (John Wick director and franchise visionary) to ground the narrative in the world of the John Wick franchise. According to details from Sony, the story takes place years before the events of the original John Wick film and includes familiar characters from the movies.

“Management is here to serve. Created in collaboration between Saber, Lionsgate, and Stahelski, the new “Untitled John Wick Game” video game will feature an original gameplay narrative set in the John Wick timeline years before the Impossible Task. It will expand on the franchise’s lore during that time with familiar characters fans already know and love, as well as compelling new ones created specifically for this production.”

In addition to Stahelski’s involvement, the project also boasts the franchise’s star. The Untitled John Wick game will see Keanu Reeves returning in both likeness and voice. Reeves in no stranger to the video game space at this point, so many fans are likely going to be very excited to see his next big performance.

Minor John Wick film spoilers ahead…

Setting the game before the Impossible Task means that players will get to take control of John Wick before he earned his freedom and retirement. It also means that many of the adversaries that John has already eliminated in the film universe are back in play. It will be very interesting to see how the game utilizes these characters, but also ensures that they survive maintain franchise continuity.

With no production news or release date on the horizon for John Wick: Chapter 5, the upcoming game is likely going to be the next chance fans of the franchise get a chance to learn more about the John Wick universe and further explore the neo-noir criminal underworld.

The Untitled John Wick game is in development for the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles and does not currently have a release date.