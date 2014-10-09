A Fist in the Face of God Presents… Live Evil Mix MMXIV

Artwork illustration by Andrew Walter

Live Evil festival is back for another year, and the line-up is probably the toughest yet. So if you live near The Dome in Tufnell Park, be prepared to spend next weekend sharing the streets with lots of men wearing patched vests, bullet belts, moustaches and leather, as well as plenty of women in very similar get-ups, minus quite as much facial hair.

It’s become a tradition for me to release Live Evil hype mixes ahead of the festival, and I saw no reason to break that custom this year. Curators Marek Steven and Oscar Tuttiett sent me a tracklist that includes one song from each of this year’s participants, and I’ve lovingly pieced it together from oldest to newest, just in case anyone out there has some weird OCD tic that necessitates them listening to music in chronological order.

The mix includes an exclusive track from the mighty Deathhammer’s soon-to-be unleashed third album; some brand-new stuff from Marek’s own Amulet; and an unreleased song by Italy’s speed-metal punks Bunker 66. I’ll let the mix do the rest of the talking, but don’t forget there’s a pre-Live Evil show next Wednesday the 15th at east London’s premier blackout drunk vortex, The Alibi, featuring one of the festival’s act’s, the USA’s Lecherous Gaze.

I’ll also be hosting a special Live Evil show on my radio transmission, Midnite Madness, at 12AM next Wednesday morning, so once you’re done listening to this for the 300th time, you can tune into that.

The line-up for this year’s Live Evil festival

1. Quartz (UK) – “Satan’s Serenade” [1980]

2. Manilla Road (USA) – “Hammer of the Witches” [1985]

3. Vulcano (Brazil) – “Spirits of Evil” [1986]

4. Nifelheim (Sweden) – “Storm of the Reaper” [2007]

5. Division Speed (Germany) – “Ominous Silence” [2009]

6. Antichrist (Sweden) – “Dark Sorcery” [2011]

7. Wytch Hazel (England) – “Wytch Hazel” [2011]

8. Lizzies (Spain) – “Sacrifice” [2013]

9. Ranger (Finland) – “Steel Dawn” [2013]

10. Nocturnal (Germany) – “Rising Demons” [2014]

11. Bunker 66 (Italy) – “(She’s Got) Demon Eyes” [2014]

12. Deathhammer (Norway) – “Powertrip (Unreleased)” [2014]

13. Nocturnal Witch (Germany) – “Black Star” [2014]

14. Nightmare City (Sweden) – “Nightmare City” [2014]

15. Morbus Chron (Sweden) – “Towards A Dark Sky” [2014]

16. Lecherous Gaze (USA) – “End Rising” [2014]

17. Riddles (England) – “Psychedelic Power Engine Iron Claw Thunder Mistress” [2014]

18. Amulet (England) – “Glint of the Knife” [2014]

19. Portrait (Sweden) – “Mother Sun [Judas Priest cover]” [2014]

I’ve also been keeping up my monthly radio show on NTS, where I play the finest in forgotten metal for two hours. The shows are chronicled here, for those not in the know.

†ROCKWELL†

