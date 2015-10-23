Dust Off Your Tear Ducts! Adele Has Released the Video for “Hello,” Her First New Song in Three Years

Happy fall everyone! Adele has returned from her three-year hibernation of deafening silence with a proper full new song with a baby poo sepia tone video and everything. You remember Adele right? One of the most profitable, successful, and omnipotent British pop stars of the 21st century? The woman who single-handedly rescued the music industry from a sixth year of decline in 2011 because her sales were so damn rampant? Yeah, you remember. That’s good. Because Chris Evans doesn’t.

Over on Radio 2, Chris Evans has just asked Adele about Sasha Fierce, the alter ego she uses when she’s on stage :(((((((( — Peter Robinson (@Popjustice) October 23, 2015

But that’s OK, he’s only a seasoned radio presenter and the face of the rejuvenated and edgy entertainment show TFI Friday—which Channel Four hopes will convince young people to stay in on a Friday and watch TV rather than go to nightclubs that don’t exist anymore—what does he need to know about pop culture anyway?

Anyway, main point: Adele is back. Visuals for her brand new single “Hello” dropped early this morning, depicting the North London star roaring around a dusty old house while flashbacks of Dixon from 90210 pop up every now, likely to remind us that all love ends and we will die alone like a family dog under the porch. “Hello” is standard Adele fare—those among us with weak tear ducts will be susceptible—but there’s no emotional punch to the solar plexus that you get on tracks like “Hometown Glory” or “Someone Like You.” Still, there are small instances of magic that shimmer between the cracks, and the pomp and ceremony of Adele just being back is something in itself.

Watch her new video below.