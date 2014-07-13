In part five, VICE News correspondent Ben Anderson goes to Washington, DC to speak with US senators and representatives working to improve the situation for Afghan interpreters. Although this is a bipartisan effort that would seem to have broad-based support in the capital, many interpreters are still not getting the visas they need and were promised, and are forced to remain in Afghanistan fearing for their safety.

Anderson speaks to one of these interpreters who, still in Afghanistan and unable to leave, fears he will soon be killed after learning that many of the Taliban members he helped Americans arrest and imprison have now been released.