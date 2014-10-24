All Gold Everything

Vintage Adidas jacket from Rokit

PHOTOGRAPHY: ALEX DE MORA

STYLING: KYLIE GRIFFITHS

Videos by VICE

Stylist assistant: Bo Dube and Thomas Ramshaw

Make-up: Danielle Kahlani

Hair: Nicole Kahlani

Models: George Hard and Coral at FM

Vintage Adidas jacket from Rokit, skirt from Rokit

Gogo Philip necklace, All Saints top

Gogo Philip choker, Motel dress

Claire Barrow tie, shirt from Rokit

Gogo Philip earrings, vintage Adidas jacket from Rokit

All Saints top and trousers

Top from Black Heart Vintage

Shirt from Black Heart Vintage

Top from Black Heart Vintage, skirt from Beyond Retro, Loeffler Randall trainers