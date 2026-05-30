1994 Racing Game Re-Releases This Week on Modern Consoles

More than three decades after its original release, this Namco Limited racing title is making its way to modern PlayStation, Microsoft, and Nintendo consoles.

Ace Driver is Available Now on Modern Consoles

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Fans of early 1990s racing sims can now recreate the 1994 arcade experience on their home consoles thanks to the Arcade Archives 2 release of Ace Driver. For those unfamiliar with the title, Ace Driver is a 3D Formula One racing game where players choose one of eight playable vehicles.

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The title was originally released in Japan in 1994, but a release in North America and Europe followed within a year thanks to the game’s popularity. The original title ran on the same hardware that was used for the original Ridge Racer.

“Ace Driver is a racing game released by Namco Limited (current Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.) in 1994. Experience the essence of racing with breathtaking race tracks and authentic handling. Choose a class based on your player level and charge through the game! Who is the true ACE DRIVER!?”

At the moment, the updated Arcade Archives 2 version of Ace Driver is available digitally for $16.99. Players who already own the Arcade Archives version (which costs $14.99) can upgrade for $2.99.

In ORIGINAL MODE, players can find a variety of convenient features that make revisiting these classic titles even more enjoyable. These key features include:

difficulty and display settings

button remapping

rapid-fire options

the ability to create multiple save files at any time

a rewind function to undo your last move

Some Arcade Archives titles also offer special settings that attempt to recreate the atmosphere of CRT TVs. In addition, in HI SCORE MODE and CARAVAN MODE, players can compete for the best scores with players around the world through Online Rankings.

The updated Arcade Archives 2 series introduces a brand-new mode called TIME ATTACK MODE, in addition to the ORIGINAL MODE, HI SCORE MODE, and CARAVAN MODE from Arcade Archives.

TIME ATTACK MODE focuses on how quickly you can complete the game, regardless of the score you achieve. Additionally, with VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) support, the gameplay can be reproduced even more accurately, closer to the original arcade experience.

Be sure to check back in the near future for more retro gaming news and updates.

The Arcade Archives version of Ace Driver is available now on PS4 and Nintendo Switch. The Arcade Archives 2 version of Ace Driver is available on Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.