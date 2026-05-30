New Remake of a 2013 Ubisoft Game Leaks

It seems that Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced isn’t the only Ubisoft remake coming out this year, as a much smaller, yet equally beloved early 2010s Ubisoft hit is reportedly getting a shiny new remake as well.

Rayman legends remake is coming

screenshot: Ubisoft

Rayman is considered by many to be one of Ubisoft’s best platforming series, but it’s puzzlingly sat largely dormant for the past decade plus. The series’ main development team, Ubisoft Montpellier, went on to make other games within Ubisoft since its last Rayman game in 2013, including two emotional gut-punches in the World War I-set Valiant Hearts games and 2024’s Metroidvania masterpiece Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

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The Rayman franchise celebrated its 30th anniversary last year, and early this year, Ubisoft put out Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition, a celebratory re-release of the original 1995 game that offered fans the option to play all five of its different versions in one package. Much like 2024’s Braid: Anniversary Edition, it also included interactive documentary-style features that gave fans insight into the game’s development.

Rayman legends retold could be officially revealed soon

As reported by Insider Gaming, a remake of Ubisoft’s 2013 platforming masterpiece, Rayman Legends, had been in development for several years, known as Project Steambot, with some ex-members of the previously disbanded Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown team joining the project. The official title of the remake is Rayman Legends Retold, and the game’s shiny new title treatment has recently been leaked and spread across the internet, adding some weight to the already strong rumors. The game is reportedly eyeing a release later this year, in October.

Out of the five mainline Rayman games, Rayman Legends is easily the most universally acclaimed entry, and it also sold several million lifetime copies. Despite this, one must wonder why Ubisoft isn’t going with a ground-up remake of the original game instead, or a remake trilogy that includes Rayman 2: The Great Escape and Rayman 3: Hoodlum Havoc, as there’s a generation of gamers who’ve never played the original three Rayman games. Judging by Ubisoft’s decision to remake Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag, though, the publisher seems to want to go with the overall most popular and beloved title in a series for the remake treatment, as they’re typically the easiest bets.

screenshot: Ubisoft

Rayman Legends Retold is all but confirmed at this point, but a bigger question remains: Is this remake a litmus test to gauge interest in an all-new Rayman game? This isn’t always the purpose of remasters or remakes. Obviously, Ubisoft has new Assassin’s Creed games coming regardless of how Black Flag Resynced does. Remakes like Resident Evil 2 and Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis already had and have all-new entries in development at the studio or publisher before they’ve released. Perhaps it may be possible that Ubisoft is also using this remake to see if fans are interested in ground-up remakes of earlier games series. It’s hard to know exactly what Ubisoft has planned for Rayman beyond Legends Retold and whether the remake’s performance will have any bearings on those decisions, but it seems that Ubisoft wants to bring the series back into the limelight once more.

It’s quite interesting that Rayman Legends Retold had its title logo leaked just a week ahead of Summer Game Fest. Chances are the remake gets an official reveal by the time Summer Game Fest wraps up. The question is whether it shows up at PlayStation’s State of Play on June 2 or during Geoff Keighley’s main SGF showcase, as Rayman does have recent history at PlayStation events. Fans of Ubisoft’s premier platformer series will have to wait and see whether it gets its official reveal, and if it does, whether its rumored October release window is true.